A Juneau Afternoon, 7-10-18

Today we’ll hear an episode of The Write Question from Montana Public Radio featuring an interview with author Bjorn Dihle about his new book “Ghosts, Legends, and Mysteries of Southeast Alaska”

A collection of twenty stories showcasing the supernatural legends and unsolved mysteries of Southeast Alaska, with a focus on the region between Yakutat and Petersburg, where the author has lived his entire life, writing, teaching, guiding, commercial fishing, and investigating ghost stories. Each chapter is rooted in Bjorn’s own adventures and will intertwine fascinating history, interviews, and his reflections. Bjorn’s writing, sometimes poignant and often wickedly funny, brings to mind Hunter S. Thompson and Patrick McManus.

Chock-full of spooky stories from Alaska’s Inside Passage, Bjorn Dihle covers gold rush ghosts, haunted hotels, shipwrecks, attacks from giant squids, disappeared Russian explorers, a vanished bear hunter, hunting Sasquatch, and other and other hair raising incidents in Haunted Inside Passage.

Bjorn is a writer dedicated to the raw northern landscape. He’s spent much of the last fourteen years exploring the mountains, tundra, and forests of Alaska and the Yukon. A lifelong Alaskan, Bjorn works as a commercial fisherman, teacher, and wilderness guide when not wandering wild places. You can find his work in Alaska Magazine, Sierra, Earth Island Journal, Adventure Kayak, Juneau Empire, Hunt Alaska Magazine, FIsh Alaska Magazine, Alaska Sporting Journal, and North of Ordinary. He is also author of Never Cry Halibut: and Other Alaska Hunting and Fishing Tales. He lives in Juneau, Alaska. Follow him on Facebook @BjornDihleauthor.

Find out more here: http://mtpr.org/post/ghosts-legends-and-mysteries-southeast-alaska-bjorn-dihle

For the second half of the show, we’ll hear the latest episode of Bookworm with Michael Silverblatt.