Newscast – Friday, July 6, 2018

Stories include a sentence handed down for last year’s transit center death and a settlement is in the works between the school district and a student who was partially blinded during a PE class.
Recent headlines
Evenson sentenced to three years in transit center deathDavid Evenson pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced serve three years plus three years suspended.
Top four gubernatorial candidates voice support for Donlin mineWalker, who is running for re-election as an independent, and three other top gubernatorial candidates have pledged support for the Donlin mine, which would be the one of the biggest gold mines in the world.
Homer guitar-maker looks to expand his musical horizons with Rasmuson grantGreg Gerard's affinity for guitar-making started about seven years ago when he began performing in friends’ bands, and he decided he needed a professional guitar. “I just kind of had an idea. I had this great fully outfitted woodworking shop and I have skills, maybe I’ll look into building one,” Gerard said.
Yakutat sockeye fishery blindsided by historic low returnCommercial sockeye fishing in Yakutat has been closed due to historic low returns, leaving set-netters in a bind until coho and chum season later in the summer. Unlike other salmon fisheries around the Southeast, biologists never saw this coming.