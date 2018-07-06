Evenson sentenced to three years in transit center death

A Juneau man will serve three years for allegedly hitting another man in the head so severely that he later died from his injuries.
Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg accepted the plea deal in the downtown transit center homicide.
David Evenson, 52, was previously scheduled to go to trial in the death of 56-year-old Aaron Monette last summer. Police found the victim lying unconscious at the downtown bus terminal. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died.
Evenson changed his plea in April, pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide. A manslaughter charge was dropped in the plea deal.
During proceedings Friday, the prosecution and the defense noted that Monette likely had a pre-existing aneurysm, which could have contributed to his death.
Pallenberg gave Evenson an opportunity to speak before sentencing.
“I feel really bad the gentleman, Mr. Monette, had died and I absolutely never intended for that situation to happen,” he said.
Pallenberg accepted the agreement in court Friday morning. He sentenced Evenson to six years, of which three years are suspended.
The judge noted that Department of Corrections would determine how the defendant serves his time, which could include prison, electronic monitoring or other options.
Evenson also will spend up to 10 years on probation. He is required to seek treatment for anger management and substance abuse.
Pallenberg granted Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige 90 days to investigate whether to seek restitution.
