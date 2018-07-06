A Juneau Afternoon, 7-9-18

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. To be a guest on A Juneau Afternoon, go to ktoo.org and click “contact us.”
It’s Music Monday, today we’ll hear KRNN Presents: Soldotna’s Amy Lou and Josh Lockhart, from Juneau.
Recent headlines
Fresh doubt for Alaska tribes seeking land-in-trustFor decades, the Interior department has gone back and forth over whether Alaska tribes can put land in trust, or whether that’s precluded by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
Melted ice cream and uneaten crab: misery aboard the ferry LeConteA power failure aboard the LeConte kept the doors from opening and passengers couldn't disembark in Angoon. During that time, they were fed the galley's melting ice cream, a fatal dog fight ensued and a seafood dinner donated by a local lodge ended up uneaten in the ship's freezer.
Gardentalk – How to juice your garden with weedsThe cold brew of weeds and water contains essential garden nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium.
‘There really isn’t anything held back’ — A whaling festival in NuiqsutIn fall, Nuiqsut's whaling crews travel roughly 80 miles by boat to the village's camp at Cross Island, north of Prudhoe Bay. From there, last year, Nuiqsut's crews harvested four bowhead whales. The Ipalook crew took one of them.