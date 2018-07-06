13-year-old kayaker found safe on shore after capsize

A 13-year old girl was found safe on shore Tuesday after her kayak capsized in Shelikov Bay, about 15 miles from Sitka.

The girl had been camping at North Beach cabin with her aunt and uncle, when her mother received an emergency text.

The couple were in a double kayak when they reported seeing the girl’s kayak flip in Shelikov Bay, on the outer coast of Kruzof Island. They found their niece’s boat — but the girl was missing. They texted the girl’s mother, who contacted police.

Sitka authorities received the call about 1:30 p.m., Sitka Police Lt. Lance Ewers said.

An Air Station Sitka helicopter already was airborne when the call came in. The helicopter diverted to Shelikov Bay and picked up the girl’s aunt and uncle to aid in the search.

A “hasty team” from Sitka Search and Rescue, including divers and police, made the 15-mile trip to Shelikov Bay. A boat from the Alaska State Troopers also was prepared to join the search, along with a private boat from an all-terrain vehicle concession on Kruzof Island.

The Coast Guard helicopter finally spotted the girl on shore near Port Mary, attempting to hike the two miles back to North Beach. She was hoisted aboard and delivered wet — but safe — back to the cabin along with her aunt.