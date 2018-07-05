Updated: Emergency personnel respond to report of fire at Mendenhall Tower

Updated | 1:04 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Smoke originated from apartment 301, Fire Marshal Dan Jager said, and it could be seen coming out one of the windows.

The fire alarm was sounded and the building was evacuated.

Emergency personnel entered the building and confirmed a small fire likely originated on the stove.

Capital City Fire/Rescue units line 4th street in response to a 3rd floor fire at the Mendenhall Towers on Thursday July 5th, 2018 (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) A firefighter responds to a fire in apartment 301 of the Mendenhall Towers on Thursday July 5th, 2018 (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

“We don’t know if the occupant was home at the time,” Jager said. “We’re still trying to track them down and find out what they know.”

The sprinkler system went off, which Jager credits with keeping the fire contained to one apartment, but he said firefighters still used a hose on hotspots.

“Unfortunately because of the water flow there is going to be some water damage. I have no idea what it was at this time or how extensive it is, but being on the third floor we know at least everything below that is going to have water leaks.”

Water could be seen coming from the ceiling on the first floor.

Water from a 3rd floor fire rains through the ceiling of the 1st floor lobby of the Mendenhall Towers on Thursday July 5th, 2018 (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Water from a 3rd floor fire pools in the 1st floor lobby of the Mendenhall Towers on Thursday July 5th, 2018 (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO) Water from a 3rd floor fire rains into buckets, already in place from prior leaks, in the ASEA/PSEA offices on the 1st floor of the Mendenhall Towers on Thursday July 5th, 2018 (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

Original story | 11:45 a.m.

Capital City Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a fire on the third floor of Mendenhall Apartments in downtown Juneau.

A fire broke out this morning on the third floor of Mendenhall Tower Apartments in downtown Juneau. Some residents were evacuated and waited outside the building.

The fire was out by 11:30 a.m.

Weidner Apartment Homes manages the building. Shaunn Higgins with Weidner says it has about 127 units, some of which are commercial. She referred other questions to a company representative who could not be reached.

City property records say it was built in 1951.

Mikko Wilson and Jeremy Hsieh contributed to this report