A Juneau Afternoon 7-6-2018

Andy Kline hosts:
Get details on Titanic of the North: The 1918 Wreck of the S.S. Princess Sophia at the Alaska State Museum;
Find out about Solar Eclipse humor and other happenings at the Marie Drake Planetarium;
Kindred Post will be in to highlight the first Friday artist Tanya McAllister;
And we’ll hear about this weekend’s performance of Twelfth Night by Theater in the Rough;
Recent headlines
-
City settles with Juneau family over PE injuryA lawsuit alleges a fourth grader was blinded in one eye by the force of a soccer ball. Terms of the settlement aren't public because the judge put the case under seal.
-
Scott Pruitt out at Environmental Protection AgencyAfter months of ethics scandals and investigations, the embattled EPA head has resigned, the president said Thursday.
-
Stand for Salmon ballot initiative has big implications for Donlin mineIn the Yukon Kuskokwim region, the Stand for Salmon ballot initiative because could kill one of the biggest proposed gold mines in the world — the Donlin Mine.
-
Updated: Emergency personnel respond to report of fire at Mendenhall TowerThe fire on the third floor was out by 11:30 a.m.