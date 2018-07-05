A Juneau Afternoon 7-5-2018
Sheli DeLaney hosts:
Find out about the next session of tai chi for seniors;
We’ll get our weekly update from Juneau Public Library followed by our monthly update from the City Museum;
Get details on the first Friday artist and exhibit at the Canvas;
And hear more about first Friday happenings on Arts Up;
Recent headlines
-
Emergency personnel respond to report of fire at Mendenhall TowerThe fire on the third floor was out by 11:30 a.m.
-
Three dead gray whales wash up on Kodiak Island beaches in one weekThree whales washing up in such a short span of time in the same area is concerning, Mandy Migura said. Preliminary results from necropsies should be back soon while more detailed reports will take more time.
-
Coast Guard moves north for ‘Arctic Shield’ 2018The Coast Guard opened Saturday its forward operating location in Kotzebue for the 10th year of Operation Arctic Shield.
-
Judges regain discretion in setting cash bail for most misdemeanorsQuinlan Steiner, the Alaska public defender, said judges have a history of making decisions that had little to do with whether or not people were likely to show up for their court hearings.