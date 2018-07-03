Soldotna man allegedly tries to kill relative in sword attack; charged with attempted murder

A Soldotna man who allegedly tried to kill a relative with a sword has been charged with attempted murder, Alaska State Troopers said Monday night.
Darrell Joseph Moore, 25, struck another male with a sword at a Soldotna residence “with intent to kill,” and also tried to strangle him, the agency said.
The extent of the relative’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear.
The attack occurred off Mile 94 of the Sterling Highway. Authorities responded Monday at about 1 p.m.
Moore was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted murder and multiple assault charges involving domestic violence. He was transported to Wildwood Pretrial Facility without bail.
