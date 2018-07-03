Sealaska board member Ross Soboleff dies

Sealaska Board member Ross Soboleff died Monday after a battle with cancer.

Soboleff was elected to the Sealaska Board of Directors as an independent candidate in 2014 and re-elected last year.

He was the son of Walter Soboleff Sr. and Genevieve Ross and was active in the Haida and Tlingit communities throughout his life.

He was also a former vice president of communications for the Alaska Native corporation.

Board Chair Joe Nelson remembered Soboleff as a key player in the board’s efforts to continuously improve its governance.

“He was very thoughtful, he was deliberate, he was articulate, he was humble, he was very respectful, more so than most anybody I’ve ever worked with,” Nelson said. “His leadership is going to be sorely missed in the Sealaska family in particular.”

Soboleff worked for former Rep. Eric Feige in the Alaska Legislature for several years. Feige remembered his former staffer as a dedicated worker who helped him better understand life in Southeast Alaska.

“Ross Soboleff … was a very good man,” Feige said. “He was quiet, certainly, but he brought a fine character to his position with me in the Legislature and was certainly very well liked by all that he came in contact with.”

Soboleff graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1969. He was also a University of Oregon alumnus.

Aside from his work with Sealaska and the Legislature, Soboleff was a writer, small business owner and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Lindsey, his children and grandchildren.