Passengers, crew safe after small cruise ship grounds north of Sitka

A small cruise ship ran aground Saturday morning north of Sitka.
All passengers and crew were transported to a good Samaritan vessel. No injuries were reported.
The 104-foot Alaskan Dream, operated by Sitka-based Alaskan Dream Cruises, went aground on a shallow beach in Olga Strait, about 12 miles northeast of Sitka, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard photograph shows the Alaskan Dream partially out of the water on the beach, resting upright on its twin catamaran hulls.
The Allen Marine tour vessel St. Eugene came to the aid of the Alaskan Dream, taking its 43 passengers and 10 crew. All were transferred to Allen Marine’s dock in Jamestown Bay.
The Coast Guard cutter Anacapa stood by while passengers were transferred.
The Anacapa remained on station through the turn of the tide to make sure there were no stability problems with the Alaskan Dream as it was refloated.
