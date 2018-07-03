Newscast – Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Stories include a rescue of the crew of the F/V Leona, Taku River levels are falling after a glacial dam release in Lake No Lake, and the latest on a tug abandoned in the middle of Gastineau Channel.
Recent headlines
-
Good Samaritan fishing vessel rescues three crew near SitkaThe 33-foot troller Leona took on water Monday evening near Povorotni Point.
-
Conoco buys up BP’s stake in Alaska’s No. 2 oil fieldConoco is already the biggest oil producer in Alaska, but buying BP's interest in Kuparuk adds to its growing presence west of Prudhoe Bay.
-
Sealaska board member Ross Soboleff diesSealaska Board member Ross Soboleff died Monday after a battle with cancer.
-
Juneau is celebrating its newest park — amid a lawsuit over what paid for it“The ribbon cutting for Overstreet Park marks the completion of the entire park and that section of the seawalk,” said George Schaaf, head of Juneau Parks and Recreation.