Juneau is celebrating its newest park — amid a lawsuit over what paid for it

The City and Borough of Juneau is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Overstreet Park at 5 p.m. today. The city’s new waterfront park has drawn a steady stream of visitors this summer — while a federal lawsuit is pending from the cruise ship industry that challenges the passenger taxes that helped pay for it.

“The ribbon cutting for Overstreet Park marks the completion of the entire park and that section of the seawalk,” said George Schaaf, the head of city parks and recreation. “And if you haven’t been out there, it’s a really iconic place for Juneau. I think it’s going to become one of the most recognized spots in the Capital City, and one of the most recognized locations in Alaska for folks who come to visit here.”

The ceremony is also a milestone for the park’s massive bronze centerpiece. Former Mayor Bruce Botelho led a volunteer committee that raised money and organized the effort behind it.

“It is truly the final culmination of roughly 10 years, 11 years of work to have a breaching, life-size humpback whale on the waterfront in a park setting and that is accessible to all,” Botelho said.

Cruise Lines International Association Alaska is suing the city over its use of a cruise ship passenger tax. In its 2016 filing, the association cited the whale park as an example of the tax money’s misuse. Federal law limits what the money may be spent on.

Schaaf said the lawsuit won’t be in his comments at the ceremony.

The park is named after another former mayor, Bill Overstreet. He inspired the statue and the park. His widow, Jean Overstreet, will attend the ceremony.

George Schaaf is a member of KTOO’s board of directors.