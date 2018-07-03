Good Samaritan fishing vessel rescues three crew near Sitka

Three people were rescued when their fishing boat took on water and presumably sunk in Sitka Sound on Monday evening.
The 33-foot troller Leona called about 11 o’clock saying they were in trouble near Povorotni Point about 7 miles south of Sitka.
A Coast Guard H-60 helicopter, a Sitka Fire Department rescue boat, and another fishing vessel Pacific Pearl responded to the scene.
The helicopter dropped a pump, but Leona’s crew had trouble getting it operating.
The three crew members abandoned ship and were picked up by the Pacific Pearl and taken back to Sitka. No injuries were reported.
Petty Officer Breanna Tessier of Coast Guard Sector Juneau said the rescue was conducted in the dark. So, it’s unclear if the Leona has sunk.
The Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Detachment will overfly the scene on Tuesday and check for pollution.
