A Juneau Afternoon 7-3-2018

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. To be a guest on A Juneau Afternoon, go to ktoo.org and click “contact us.”
This Tuesday, we’ll hear the Freed People, a one-hour special from the award-winning radio show, Humankind.
Recent headlines
Walker asks to suspend Pebble environmental impact statement processIn a letter to the Army Corps on Friday, Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallot contend that Pebble Limited Partnership has yet to present a “feasible and realistic” project.
Soldotna man allegedly tries to kill relative in sword attack; charged with attempted murderDarrell Joseph Moore, 25, struck another male with a sword at a Soldotna residence "with intent to kill," and also tried to strangle him, the agency said.
Passengers, crew safe after small cruise ship grounds north of SitkaNo one was injured when the 104-foot Alaskan Dream, operated by Sitka-based Alaskan Dream Cruises, went aground on a shallow beach in Olga Strait, about 12 miles northeast of Sitka, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
On immigration, Sullivan calls for more facilities, better processingSen. Dan Sullivan emphasized that the federal government is not currently set up to properly manage a flood of immigrants seeking asylum.