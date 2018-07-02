Newscast – Monday, June 2, 2018

Stories include a small cruise ship running aground near Sitka, Governor signs bill addressing backlog of rape kits, Governor requests suspension of Pebble EIS, and Labor secretary talks economy, visa program on Alaska visit
Recent headlines
Online dashboard gives view of drug seizures across AlaskaTroopers hope the online drug seizure dashboard connects with communities and encourages residents to start having conversations.
Governor signs bill addressing backlog of sex assault kitsGov. Bill Walker signed a measure into law Friday that aims to address what some call a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
Juneau rallies for migrant children separated from parents at the borderJuneau residents joined others around the nation Saturday to voice their opposition to immigration policies separating migrant children from their parents at the United States’ southern border.
Walker requests Pebble EIS suspensionGov. Bill Walker’s office on Friday asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend the Environmental Impact Statement process for the proposed Pebble Mine.