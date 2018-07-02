Governor signs bill addressing backlog of sex assault kits

Gov. Bill Walker signed a measure into law Friday that aims to address what some call a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
“Leaving evidence untested is like leaving a crime scene without investigating,” Walker said in a news release from his office. “We can and will do better.”
House Bill 31 requires an annual audit of unsubmitted and untested sexual assault kits. The measure aims to curtail the accumulation of the kits, as authorities address the backlog.
Anchorage Democrat Rep. Geran Tarr introduced the bill.
