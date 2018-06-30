New webpage features Alaska Native names for forest animals

ANCHORAGE — Fish and wildlife in national forests in Alaska are identified by various indigenous names on a new federal government webpage.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday its new webpage showcases more common species with their names in Tlingit, Haida, Alutiiq and English.
Agency spokeswoman Melinda Hernandez-Burke says those Native languages are associated with areas around the only two national forests in Alaska — the Tongass in southeast Alaska and the Chugach, which includes a south-central portion of the state.
Hernandez-Burke says the agency hopes to ultimately add other Native languages from the area.
Sound bites pronouncing the names of species also are featured on the page.
