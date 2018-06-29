Newscast – Friday, June 29, 2018

Stories include ferry Columbia evacuated this morning because of smoke, romaine lettuch tied to tainted irrigation canal, Tara Sweeney has been confirmed as a new assistant Interior Secretary for Indian Affairs, and the Alaska health department reports data breach.
Recent headlines
Appeals court rejects challenge to 1996 Yakutat homicide convictionRobert Dean Kowalski had argued jurors should not have heard evidence of another fatal shooting in Montana.
Man arrested in theft of ex-girlfriend’s car, cell phoneThe 23 year old female victim told police dispatch Wednesday afternoon that Asma Fifita, 30, stole her phone, keys and silver 2016 Dodge Journey from the 3400 block of Foster Avenue in Douglas.
Scientists study increasing jellyfish numbers in Bering SeaA research team funded by the National Science Foundation is in Nome to find out what the cause and implications of a dramatic increase of jellyfish might be.
Why all eyes are on Murkowski in Supreme Court confirmation battleAlaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend talked with Washington correspondent Liz Ruskin about how the future direction of the U.S. Supreme Court could rest on the shoulders of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her colleague Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.