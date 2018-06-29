Man arrested in theft of ex-girlfriend’s car, cell phone

Police arrested a man accused of punching his ex-girlfriend in the head and stealing her car.
The 23 year old female victim told police dispatch Wednesday afternoon that Asma Fifita, 30, stole her phone, keys and silver 2016 Dodge Journey from the 3400 block of Foster Avenue in Douglas.
According to police, Fifita attempted to take the woman’s phone as she was giving him a ride. He punched her in the head multiple times and she stopped the car and got out.
Police say Fifita then got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the car and the cell phone.
Police later found the suspect at a residence in the 3200 block of Bresee Street in the Valley.
Juneau police arrested Fifita on felony charges of criminal mischief, robbery and vehicle theft. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.
Police Lt. Krag Campbell said the cell phone was broken, but he did not know whether it was returned to its owner.
Online records show Fifita is being held without bail in Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
His arraignment was scheduled for Friday.
Recent headlines
-
Scientists study increasing jellyfish numbers in Bering SeaA research team funded by the National Science Foundation is in Nome to find out what the cause and implications of a dramatic increase of jellyfish might be.
-
Why all eyes are on Murkowski in Supreme Court confirmation battleAlaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend talked with Washington correspondent Liz Ruskin about how the future direction of the U.S. Supreme Court could rest on the shoulders of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her colleague Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.
-
Capital Gazette keeps working, and publishing, after 5 die in newsroom shooting"Today we are speechless," the opinion page of The Capital reads on Friday. But that didn't stop the staff from printing a newspaper, one day after a horrible attack.
-
Corrections seeks alternatives to halfway housesOne approach could be based on Haven House, which serves women in Juneau, and My House, which serves homeless teens in Wasilla.