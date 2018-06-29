Man arrested in theft of ex-girlfriend’s car, cell phone

Police arrested a man accused of punching his ex-girlfriend in the head and stealing her car.

The 23 year old female victim told police dispatch Wednesday afternoon that Asma Fifita, 30, stole her phone, keys and silver 2016 Dodge Journey from the 3400 block of Foster Avenue in Douglas.

According to police, Fifita attempted to take the woman’s phone as she was giving him a ride. He punched her in the head multiple times and she stopped the car and got out.

Police say Fifita then got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the car and the cell phone.

Police later found the suspect at a residence in the 3200 block of Bresee Street in the Valley.

Juneau police arrested Fifita on felony charges of criminal mischief, robbery and vehicle theft. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Police Lt. Krag Campbell said the cell phone was broken, but he did not know whether it was returned to its owner.

Online records show Fifita is being held without bail in Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

His arraignment was scheduled for Friday.