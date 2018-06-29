Gardentalk – Go big with garlic and deadhead those scapes

Garlic scape is all curled up in a North Douglas garden.

It’s too late. This garlic scape from last season is all curled up in a North Douglas garden. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski suggests a little mid-season garlic maintenance to enhance the size of our bulbs at harvest time.

Buyarski explains that a garlic’s scape or long center stem usually grows with a bulbous section designed to help with the plant’s propagation. But those scapes consume a significant amount of energy as they grow. Buyarski suggests trimming off the scape before it starts curling so the garlic plant can devote more energy to bulb development.

Listen to the June 29 segment of Gardentalk:

And, don’t just chuck those trimmed garlic scapes into your compost pile. Buyarski says there plenty of recipes to make a garlic scape chimmichurri or pesto.

Recently harvested garlic scapes. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

0

Recent headlines

X