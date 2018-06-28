Saralyn Tabachnik files to run for mayor of Juneau

The head of a Juneau social services nonprofit is running for mayor.

Saralyn Tabachnick filed papers Thursday with the state’s public offices commission.

Tabachnick is the executive director of AWARE Inc., which runs a domestic violence shelter and offers counseling to survivors of sexual assault.

In a statement, Tabachnick said she’d apply her experience leading a social services organization to help tackle problems in the community.

She wrote, “On both individual and societal levels, we can ensure greater health, safety, and accountability when we dedicate ourselves to working together with a broad cross section of citizens to find practical, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for Juneau.”

She’s the first mayoral candidate to file.

Incumbent Mayor Ken Koelsch has not indicated whether he’ll seek a another three-year term.

There are already at least two others running for Assembly. Incumbent Loren Jones is seeking re-election. Michelle Bonnet Hale has filed to run for a valley seat.

KINY radio host Wade Bryson has also filed papers to run, but hasn’t announced his candidacy.

The election is Oct. 2.