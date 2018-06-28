Bethel’s finance director resigns after city budget finalized

City of Bethel finance director Jim Chevigny unexpectedly resigned.

His resignation comes right after the city’s budget was finalized.

The city administration confirmed Wednesday that Chevigny’s resignation is effective immediately, adding that they do not expect any disruption to the Finance Department’s operations.

The assistant finance director’s duties already were being performed for Bethel through a contract with a certified public accounting firm.

Bethel plans to hire another CPA in the coming weeks.

The city administration did not comment on Chevigny’s departure.