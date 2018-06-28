A Juneau Afternoon 6-29-2018
Ben Brown hosts:
Lisa Rickey will be here to talk about Family Support Group for loved ones struggling with addiction;
Get details from Mod Carousel about their upcoming boylesque performances in Juneau;
We’ll hear about Community Appreciation Day from Above and Beyond Alaska;.
Recent headlines
Family cleaning out relative’s apartment finds hand grenadeWhile cleaning out an apartment of a recently deceased relative, family members found a surprise -- a World War II era Japanese hand grenade.
Saralyn Tabachnick files to run for mayor of JuneauSaralyn Tabachnick, executive director of social services nonprofit AWARE, has filed papers to run for mayor of Juneau. Incumbent Mayor Ken Kolesch hasn't said whether he'll seek another term.
Haines, Yukon forecasters work together to build weather station in Haines PassA new weather station is being developed to collect data for the Haines Pass. The Yukon Avalanche Association recently secured funding from the Yukon Government for the project and will partner with the Haines Avalanche Center to install the equipment by fall.
