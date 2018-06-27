Newscast – Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Stories include EPA possibly waiving its veto power under the Clean Water Act, an indictment just handed down in a PFD fraud and theft case, Perseverance Theatre’s furloughed employees returning to work, and a longtime sponsor of Iditarod cuts ties with the race.
Recent headlines
Supreme Court to lose its swing voter: Justice Anthony Kennedy to retireJustice Kennedy is a moderate and a champion for the gay rights movement. President Trump will likely replace him with a staunch conservative, which would fundamentally shift the culture of the court.
In concert hall or on hike, hermit thrush sings for SitkansNevada City, California-based ornithologist Allison Nelson partnered with musicians for the Sitka Summer Music Festival to spend an evening talking with Sitkans about the special bird, and introduce them to a rarely performed composition by American composer Amy Beach, inspired by the hermit thrush.
Corps of Engineers halts cleanup after workers discover buried DDT-tainted junkThe Army Corps of Engineers last fall halted cleanup of fuel-tainted soil near Birch Lake, about 60 miles south of Fairbanks, when workers uncovered buried junk that included barrels with residues of a different contaminant – the banned pesticides DDT and chlordane.
Ex-Alaskan charged with nearly 150 felonies in PFD fraud caseAn arrest warrant for Sheila Mary Rose McMahon, 44, was issued last week after a grand jury indictment, which includes 15 pages just listing the charges against her.