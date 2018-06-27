Assembly appropriation could save JDHS auto shop

The Juneau Assembly may rescue a high school auto shop program from cancellation.

An ordinance appropriating $40,000 to fund Juneau-Douglas High School’s automotive program was introduced Monday and is headed for public hearing next month.

The money would go toward renting space in the University of Alaska Southeast’s Technical Education Center across Egan Drive from the high school.

For more than 30 years, the Juneau School District has shared space in the facility’s auto shop. About 80 high school students take part in the program each year.

Facing budget constraints, the Board of Education did not approve funding for the program for next school year.

The university offered to lower rent by reducing the amount of space the high school class used in the shop, but the district felt that would limit classes too much.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held July 23.