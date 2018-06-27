Assembly appropriation could save JDHS auto shop

The Juneau Assembly may rescue a high school auto shop program from cancellation.
An ordinance appropriating $40,000 to fund Juneau-Douglas High School’s automotive program was introduced Monday and is headed for public hearing next month.
The money would go toward renting space in the University of Alaska Southeast’s Technical Education Center across Egan Drive from the high school.
For more than 30 years, the Juneau School District has shared space in the facility’s auto shop. About 80 high school students take part in the program each year.
Facing budget constraints, the Board of Education did not approve funding for the program for next school year.
The university offered to lower rent by reducing the amount of space the high school class used in the shop, but the district felt that would limit classes too much.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held July 23.
Recent headlines
-
Housing expert says many Sitkans struggle to make rentIn Sitka, like many towns in Southeast Alaska, geographic isolation creates unique problems of affordable housing and homelessness. This week Sitka held a pair of town hall meetings with a visiting expert to canvas ideas for solutions.
-
Alaska unions defiant in wake of punishing Supreme Court decisionThe Janus v. AFSCME decision by the U.S. Supreme Court denies public sector unions from forcing workers to pay dues. The 5-4 ruling could affect about 10 percent of Alaska's workforce.
-
Governor’s climate change task force adds science education to draft planGovernor Bill Walker’s climate change task force has been working this summer to nail down some clear draft policy objectives.
-
Pointing at Pebble, EPA leader looks to rein in agency’s veto powerThe proposal would eliminate EPA's ability to preemptively or retroactively veto permits for waste discharge in waterways, restricting the agency's ability to step in and regulate large projects. Under the Obama administration, EPA used its authority under Section 404(c) of the Clean Water Act to propose restrictions on the Pebble Mine.