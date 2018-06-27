A Juneau Afternoon, 6-28-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts:
Juneau Family Promise will tell us about Fabulous Family Fun Day!
Get our weekly update on Juneau Public Library activities
Hear about the next author’s talk by Daniel Lee Henry
And find out about all of this weekend’s arts and culture activities on Arts Up
Tonight at 7pm, tune in to KTOO for the Mudrooms’ Sampler, highlights from the 2017-2018 season of storytellers.
Recent headlines
-
Scientists study spring transition in Bering Strait watersThe Bering Sea is getting warmer. That’s a pretty commonly accepted trend, and in Western Alaska, it looks like a lot less sea ice. But there are lots of details about how this affects marine life that we don’t really understand.
-
Supreme Court to lose its swing voter: Justice Anthony Kennedy to retireJustice Kennedy is a moderate and a champion for the gay rights movement. President Trump will likely replace him with a staunch conservative, which would fundamentally shift the culture of the court.
-
In concert hall or on hike, hermit thrush sings for SitkansNevada City, California-based ornithologist Allison Nelson partnered with musicians for the Sitka Summer Music Festival to spend an evening talking with Sitkans about the special bird, and introduce them to a rarely performed composition by American composer Amy Beach, inspired by the hermit thrush.
-
Corps of Engineers halts cleanup after workers discover buried DDT-tainted junkThe Army Corps of Engineers last fall halted cleanup of fuel-tainted soil near Birch Lake, about 60 miles south of Fairbanks, when workers uncovered buried junk that included barrels with residues of a different contaminant – the banned pesticides DDT and chlordane.