Newscast – Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Stories include cancellation of a flood watch for Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River, a missing plane near McCarthy, and a possible ballot issue regarding child care subsidies.
Recent headlines
-
Wildlife get 3,000 more acres creating corridor on Afognak IslandMore than 3,000 acres of ecologically rich land on Afognak Island is now protected through a wildlife and recreation corridor.
-
About 600,000 children in Mexico were born in U.S. but struggle to claim citizenshipIn Mexico alone, there are about 600,000 children who were born in the U.S. About half of them are stuck in a complicated bureaucratic loop. If they tried to enter the U.S., they would be turned back.
-
Alaska regulations ban mandatory tip sharingThe Juneau Empire reports Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott signed new regulations that go into effect Friday to ban mandatory tip pooling.
-
Family sues Petersburg in 2016 fatal van crashThe family of a young woman killed in a van wreck two years ago now is suing the Petersburg borough and the driver of that van. A lawsuit filed this month claims the borough ignored warnings about Chris Allen’s medical history that should have kept him out of the driver’s seat.