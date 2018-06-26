Alaska regulations ban mandatory tip sharing

JUNEAU — Alaska will prohibit businesses from requiring employees to share tips among other workers.
The Juneau Empire reports Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott signed new regulations that go into effect Friday to ban mandatory tip pooling.
Employees will still be able to voluntarily share tips, but the regulations forbid employers from forcing the action.
In a public comment submitted to the state earlier this year, the Economic Policy Institute estimated that Alaska employers would take about $14.4 million in tips each year from employees. According to tax records, Alaska workers make $40.1 million in tips each year.
The new regulations do not affect existing state laws that require employees to be paid at least minimum wage without tips calculated into that pay.
Recent headlines
-
Wildlife get 3,000 more acres creating corridor on Afognak IslandMore than 3,000 acres of ecologically rich land on Afognak Island is now protected through a wildlife and recreation corridor.
-
About 600,000 children in Mexico were born in U.S. but struggle to claim citizenshipIn Mexico alone, there are about 600,000 children who were born in the U.S. About half of them are stuck in a complicated bureaucratic loop. If they tried to enter the U.S., they would be turned back.
-
Family sues Petersburg in 2016 fatal van crashThe family of a young woman killed in a van wreck two years ago now is suing the Petersburg borough and the driver of that van. A lawsuit filed this month claims the borough ignored warnings about Chris Allen’s medical history that should have kept him out of the driver’s seat.
-
Calving likely triggered Suicide Basin water level change; flood watch still onA flood watch from the National Weather Service in Juneau for Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River area has been canceled.