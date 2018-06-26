A Juneau Afternoon, 6-27-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
We’ll hear about the 4th of July concert featuring Taku Winds and the Juneau Volunteer Marching Band;
Get details on the Southeast Alaska Cornhole Tournament;
JPD will highlight police deployment and safety this 3rd and 4th of July;
And Juneau Makerspace will talk about their new location and their drone and quadcopter meetup.
Recent headlines
Wildlife get 3,000 more acres creating corridor on Afognak IslandMore than 3,000 acres of ecologically rich land on Afognak Island is now protected through a wildlife and recreation corridor.
About 600,000 children in Mexico were born in U.S. but struggle to claim citizenshipIn Mexico alone, there are about 600,000 children who were born in the U.S. About half of them are stuck in a complicated bureaucratic loop. If they tried to enter the U.S., they would be turned back.
Alaska regulations ban mandatory tip sharingThe Juneau Empire reports Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott signed new regulations that go into effect Friday to ban mandatory tip pooling.
Family sues Petersburg in 2016 fatal van crashThe family of a young woman killed in a van wreck two years ago now is suing the Petersburg borough and the driver of that van. A lawsuit filed this month claims the borough ignored warnings about Chris Allen’s medical history that should have kept him out of the driver’s seat.