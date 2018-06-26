A Juneau Afternoon, 6-27-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

We’ll hear about the 4th of July concert featuring Taku Winds and the Juneau Volunteer Marching Band;

Get details on the Southeast Alaska Cornhole Tournament;

JPD will highlight police deployment and safety this 3rd and 4th of July;

And Juneau Makerspace will talk about their new location and their drone and quadcopter meetup.

