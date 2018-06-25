Seabirds washing up dead in Western Alaska; scientists investigating

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to know why large-scale die-offs of seabirds and other marine animals have been occurring around the state for several years,

Beginning in May, birds have been reported dead or behaving strangely in communities throughout the Bering Strait region, from Shishmaref to Unalakleet and on St. Lawrence Island.

Nome-based Gay Sheffield Alaska Sea Grant marine biologist has helped coordinate the collection of dead birds.

Only one bird has been tested so far this year: a murre, collected in Unalakleet in May.

“The murre was tested for harmful algal blooms, tested for avian cholera, was tested for bird flu, and a full necropsy — or a little bird autopsy — was done, and the result was that the bird had starved to death,” Sheffield said.

But knowing that a bird ultimately didn’t get enough food doesn’t answer the larger question of why it died.

Robb Kaler monitors the seabird die-offs statewide.

“They’re dying of starvation, but there might be other contributing factors,” the Migratory Bird Management wildlife biologist said.

Factors contributing to bird deaths could include neurotoxin poisoning from algal blooms, increased storminess, or shifts in the type of fish available to birds to eat, Kaler said. Many of the factors could be connected to warming sea surface temperatures off the coast of Alaska.

Both Sheffield and Kaler underscored the importance of collecting more freshly dead birds. More samples mean more testing — and more information that can be returned to communities where healthy seabirds mean food security.

“We need to provide them with answers on whether these birds are safe to consume or not, whether their eggs are safe to consume,” Kaler said.

Several birds were recently collected from Shishmaref and Gambell.

Test results are forthcoming.

To report a seabird or other marine animal found dead or behaving strangely, contact Gay Sheffield at 434-1149 or Brandon Ahmasuk at Kawerak at 443-4265. You can also call U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Dead Seabird Hotline at (866) 527-3358.