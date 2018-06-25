Police arrest man wanted on $1,000 warrant

Juneau police arrested a man they were looking for in connection with a stolen vehicle.

According to a Juneau police news release, someone called police Sunday night about a blue Dodge Charger. The caller said the car ran a red light and was swerving.

At about 10:15 p.m., police stopped the vehicle in the area of Taku Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

A passenger in the vehicle — 28 year old Ryan Bradshaw — was arrested on felony charges including assault and vehicle theft stemming from an incident that occurred Saturday, when a citizen reported finding Bradshaw in a stolen vehicle on Mendenhall Boulevard.

Police say that when the citizen confronted him and tried to call police, Bradshaw quickly drove off and struck them in the process. The citizen sustained minor injuries, according to JPD.

Bradshaw was also arrested on warrants relating to previous charges.

One was a $1,000 felony warrant for failure to appear for an arraignment and another was a $250 misdemeanor warrant for violating conditions of his release.

According to online records, Bradshaw is in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.