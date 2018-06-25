Newscast – Monday, June 25, 2018

Stories include a rescued climber, planned rocket launch in Kodiak, and voting results for the Sealaska board of directors.
Recent headlines
Suicide Basin drainage likely to cause flooding around Mendenhall LakeTom Mattice said researchers with University of Alaska and U.S. Geological Survey are in Suicide Basin. They're reporting that the basin is releasing rapidly, which likely will cause flooding in the Mendenhall Lake area.
Tribes, communities monitor ocean acidification in near-shore watersSoutheast tribes are joining in research efforts to monitor ocean acidification in the waters closest to shore. This coincides with data coming in from a ferry that for the past six months has been taking measurements along its regular route from Bellingham, Washington, to Juneau.
Walker signs bill to help villages run background checks on policeGovernor Bill Walker visited Bethel last week to sign Senate Bill 148 into law. The bill allows the Alaska Police Standards Council to work with villages to conduct background checks for future police officers. But for village police officers, it will be voluntary.
Seabirds washing up dead in Western Alaska; scientists investigatingBeginning in May, birds have been reported dead or behaving strangely in communities throughout the Bering Strait region, from Shishmaref to Unalakleet and on St. Lawrence Island.