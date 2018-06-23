Police: Bear mauling official cause of Alaska man’s death

ANCHORAGE — Police in Alaska’s largest city say a bear mauling was the official cause of a missing hiker’s death.
The body of Michael Soltis was found Wednesday near the site where a member of his search party also was attacked by a brown bear near the Anchorage suburb of Eagle River.
Authorities believe the same bear attacked both men.
Alaska Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh says the bear hasn’t been found despite live traps placed at the scene. Trail cams at the site show grainy images of at least one brown bear overnight Thursday.
Police say it appeared the bear had been protecting Soltis’ body when the searcher was attacked Wednesday, sustaining non-life-threatening leg injuries.
Police spokesman MJ Thim identifies the injured searcher as 51-year-old Paul Vasquez of Anchorage.
