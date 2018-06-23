Alaska to receive $56M in relief funds for pink salmon crash

Fishing fleets caught 219 million pink salmon last year. (Photo courtesy NOAA fisheries)

Pink salmon swim in a creek. (Photo courtesy NOAA fisheries)

JUNEAU — Alaska is expected to receive more than $56 million in disaster relief for groups impacted by the drop in pink salmon numbers in the Gulf of Alaska.

The Juneau Empire reports the money is part of the $200 million that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is sending to struggling fisheries across the nation.

In 2016, pink salmon runs around Alaska dipped dramatically.

In Southeast Alaska, revenue from pink salmon dropped 51 percent below a five-year average.

Gov. Bill Walker said in a statement issued Thursday that the $56 million will go to Alaskans whose livelihoods and lifestyles depend on the fish.

The money will be disbursed to nine fisheries in Alaska, including Southeast.

Fisheries in Washington, California, Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico will also receive funds.

