Alaska to receive $56M in relief funds for pink salmon crash

JUNEAU — Alaska is expected to receive more than $56 million in disaster relief for groups impacted by the drop in pink salmon numbers in the Gulf of Alaska.
The Juneau Empire reports the money is part of the $200 million that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is sending to struggling fisheries across the nation.
In 2016, pink salmon runs around Alaska dipped dramatically.
In Southeast Alaska, revenue from pink salmon dropped 51 percent below a five-year average.
Gov. Bill Walker said in a statement issued Thursday that the $56 million will go to Alaskans whose livelihoods and lifestyles depend on the fish.
The money will be disbursed to nine fisheries in Alaska, including Southeast.
Fisheries in Washington, California, Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico will also receive funds.
Recent headlines
-
Power lunch: U.S. senators transfixed by Bear CamThis week, it was Sen. Dan Sullivan’s turn to host a state-themed lunch for Republican senators. Naturally, they watched Katmai Bear Cam.
-
Two remaining independents vie for spots on Sealaska boardOne of three independent candidates running for the Sealaska Board of Directors withdrew from the race this week. Shareholders will find out the results of the election tomorrow at the annual meeting in Wrangell.
-
State is one step closer to getting a gas pipeline, but not the Walker administration wantsThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put out a draft of the final environmental review of the in-state gas pipeline project.
-
Two Alaska projects selected for federal marine energy innovation grant fundsThe grant money comes from the Department of Energy and is part of a larger award to support innovation in marine energy generation.