Two remaining independents vie for spots on Sealaska board

An independent candidate for the Sealaska Board of Directors withdrew from the race this week and endorsed two other independent challengers.
Edwell John Jr. said in a Facebook post Tuesday he wanted to increase the chance of election of Nicole Hallingstad and Karen Taug.
Sealaska shareholders will find out the results of the election Saturday at the Alaska Native corporation’s annual meeting in Wrangell.
The independents hope to unseat at least one of the five incumbents up for re-election on the 13-member board. They include Board Chair Joe Nelson, Albert Kookesh of Angoon, Bill Thomas of Haines, Barbara Cadiente-Nelson of Juneau and Tate London of Bothell, Washington.
Sealaska has more than 22,000 shareholders in and outside of Alaska.
The meeting will be webcast live for shareholders beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Recent headlines
-
State is one step closer to getting a gas pipeline, but not the Walker administration wantsThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put out a draft of the final environmental review of the in-state gas pipeline project.
-
Two Alaska projects selected for federal marine energy innovation grant fundsThe grant money comes from the Department of Energy and is part of a larger award to support innovation in marine energy generation.
-
Holland America cruise in Alaska hit by norovirusAt least 73 people have reportedly fallen ill aboard the Zaandam following an outbreak of norovirus on the Holland America cruise ship. It's the second reported outbreak of norovirus this year on a cruise ship in Alaska.
-
Gardentalk – Green thumb Ed answers your questionsMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski answers your questions about how to build window covers for garden beds and how to mitigate a possible rhododendron fungus. Don't miss Saturday's Southeast Master Gardeners Garden Tour. And, don't forget to vent your greenhouses and water your plants!