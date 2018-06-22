Two remaining independents vie for spots on Sealaska board

An independent candidate for the Sealaska Board of Directors withdrew from the race this week and endorsed two other independent challengers.

Edwell John Jr. said in a Facebook post Tuesday he wanted to increase the chance of election of Nicole Hallingstad and Karen Taug.

Sealaska shareholders will find out the results of the election Saturday at the Alaska Native corporation’s annual meeting in Wrangell.

The independents hope to unseat at least one of the five incumbents up for re-election on the 13-member board. They include Board Chair Joe Nelson, Albert Kookesh of Angoon, Bill Thomas of Haines, Barbara Cadiente-Nelson of Juneau and Tate London of Bothell, Washington.

Sealaska has more than 22,000 shareholders in and outside of Alaska.

The meeting will be webcast live for shareholders beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.