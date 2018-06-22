Southcentral king salmon sport fishing closures continue

Sport fishing for king salmon is looking bleak in Southcentral after recent closures announced by the Department of Fish and Game.
All sport fishing for kings on the Kenai River, including catch and release, closed Wednesday.
Farther to the north, king fishing will close starting Friday morning on the Susitna and Little Susitna rivers, as well as the Big Su’s tributaries.
A subsistence fishery on the Upper Yentna also is set to close early Monday.
The more recent closures follow earlier, broader restrictions for streams off the Parks Highway and elsewhere. Now, the popular Deshka River king salmon sport fishery is also closed.
“It is pretty widespread,” Area Management Biologist Sam Ivey said. “As far as I know, we’re the last area up here in the north to close to fishing for wild king salmon. The only fisheries open now are hatchery stocked.”
Biologists say fish counts have shown far fewer king salmon swimming upstream to breeding grounds than were expected.
The closure notices say shutting down sport fishing for kings is necessary to protect fish numbers and fishing opportunities in the future.
The closures for the Susitna and Little Su rivers are set to run through July 13 and to the end of July for the Kenai River.
Recent headlines
-
Emails raise questions about Interior Secretary Zinke’s link with oil executiveCongressional Democrats and a public watchdog group are calling for an ethics investigation into the secretary over a land deal between the Zinke family and oil and gas company Halliburton.
-
What they mean when they say ‘immigration problem’A day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to stop separating families caught crossing the southern border, members of Congress are scrambling to figure out what to do with subsequent families who make the journey to the United States.
-
Defense seeks to limit access to visitation records in cruise ship murder caseThe defense motion on behalf of Kenneth Manzanares was filed Thursday in Juneau Federal Court. His attorney filed a motion in the murder case to limit access to the defendant’s visitation records. The motion also restricts access to any calls and correspondence with him at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
-
In Alaska, family separations evoke past traumaA survivor of a BIA boarding school for Alaska Natives says the separation of children at the border is reminiscent of her own experiences. The context is different: but the traumatic effects are arguably similar.