A Juneau Afternoon 6-25-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
This Monday, we’ll hear a special from The Moth Radio Hour, “I Will Be Your Father Figure.”
Recent headlines
Two Alaska projects selected for federal marine energy innovation grant fundsThe grant money comes from the Department of Energy and is part of a larger award to support innovation in marine energy generation.
Holland America cruise in Alaska hit by norovirusAt least 73 people have reportedly fallen ill aboard the Zaandam following an outbreak of norovirus on the Holland America cruise ship. It's the second reported outbreak of norovirus this year on a cruise ship in Alaska.
Gardentalk – Green thumb Ed answers your questionsMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski answers your questions about how to build window covers for garden beds and how to mitigate a possible rhododendron fungus. Don't miss Saturday's Southeast Master Gardeners Garden Tour. And, don't forget to vent your greenhouses and water your plants!
Emails raise questions about Interior Secretary Zinke’s link with oil executiveCongressional Democrats and a public watchdog group are calling for an ethics investigation into the secretary over a land deal between the Zinke family and oil and gas company Halliburton.