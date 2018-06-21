Twin turboprop aircraft makes emergency landing at airport

A plane landed Wednesday afternoon with malfunctioning landing gear at the Juneau airport.

But Capital City Fire/Rescue Assistant Chief Tod Chambers said no fire and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Airport Manager Patty Wahto said, “it was handled very well and the pilots did a good job of remaining calm.”

Two people were on board the twin turboprop Cessna 441 when it touched down about 3:17 p.m.

Wahto said the airport closed to all traffic and operations for about 12 minutes as fire trucks responded and the disabled plane landed.

Helicopter traffic and small fixed-wing aircraft traffic then resumed from a shorter runway and the floatplane pond for another 50 minutes.

The aircraft’s nose and propeller blades created some scrapes and gouges in the runway surface.

It’s not clear yet if the damage was extensive enough to require repairs, Wahto said.

Wahto said the aircraft was last registered to an Anchorage company called Fly 4 You.