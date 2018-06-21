Newscast – Thursday, June 21, 2018

Stories include an emergency plane landing at the Juneau airport, sentencing of a Juneau man for burglarizing the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, and a bear mauling near Eagle River that killed one man and injured another.
Recent headlines
Glacier visitor center burglar sentenced to 2 yearsSuperior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg sentenced Mack Parker, 52, to serve 24 months and pay $300 in court fees and fines.
Alaska steps into legal battle over hard rock mining regulationThe state is intervening in a lawsuit over the EPA's decision to rescind an Obama-era rule
Trump’s executive order on family separation: What it does and doesn’t doThe president ended a policy that sent children to government-run facilities away from their parents, but critics say he created new problems, and kids already held may be there indefinitely.
University regents advance Chilkat Valley timber sale in 9-1 voteThe University of Alaska is moving forward with a controversial Haines-area timber sale. With more information in front of the University’s Board of Regents this week, they were nearly unanimous in their decision to approve a development and disposal plan.