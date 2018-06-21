Glacier visitor center burglar sentenced to 2 years

A 52-year-old Juneau man serving time in Nevada on a federal gun-related charge was sentenced in Alaska’s state court for an unrelated break-in.
Mack Parker was arrested in July 2017 for breaking into the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center. He pleaded guilty to felony burglary in December.
Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg sentenced Parker to serve 24 months and pay $300 in court fees and fines.
The Public Defender Agency represented Parker, who appeared by telephone from Nevada.
Parker will get credit for time served. But the judge said it’s unclear whether the credit would go toward his state or federal sentence.
