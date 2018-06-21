A Juneau Afternoon 6-22-18

A Juneau Afternoon 6-22-2018

Ben Brown hosts:

We’ll hear from St. Vincent De Paul about the soft opening of their new location;

Find out about KTOO’s 28-hour End of the Fiscal Year Member Drive;

Woosh Kinaadeyi will tell us about this weekend’s Summer Showcase Poetry Slam;

And COASST (Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team) will share details about their upcoming beachwalkers’ training in Gustavus;