A Juneau Afternoon 6-22-18

A Juneau Afternoon 6-22-2018
Ben Brown hosts:
We’ll hear from St. Vincent De Paul about the soft opening of their new location;
Find out about KTOO’s 28-hour End of the Fiscal Year Member Drive;
Woosh Kinaadeyi will tell us about this weekend’s Summer Showcase Poetry Slam;
And COASST (Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team) will share details about their upcoming beachwalkers’ training in Gustavus;
Recent headlines
-
Defense seeks to limit access to visitation records in cruise ship murder caseThe defense motion on behalf of Kenneth Manzanares was filed Thursday in Juneau Federal Court. His attorney filed a motion in the murder case to limit access to the defendant’s visitation records. The motion also restricts access to any calls and correspondence with him at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
-
In Alaska, family separations evoke past traumaA survivor of a BIA boarding school for Alaska Natives says the separation of children at the border is reminiscent of her own experiences. The context is different: but the traumatic effects are arguably similar.
-
Fansler sentenced to year of probation, alcohol treatment and community serviceFormer Alaska state Rep. Zach Fansler pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree harassment in connection with a January incident in which he struck a woman in his hotel room.
-
Twin turboprop aircraft makes emergency landing at airportNo damage or injuries reported when the twin turboprop Cessna 441 touched down with malfunctioning landing gear.