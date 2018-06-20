A Juneau Afternoon, 6-21-18

A Juneau Afternoon 6-21-2018
Sheli DeLaney hosts:
We’ll hear about Sunday’s performance by the Juneau Cabaret;
Learn how to prepare incoming Kindergardeners for a successful school year;
Get pumped up for this weekend’s solstice 5K;
And find out how you can make a recommendation about electric vehicle parking and charging;
Recent headlines
-
Strawn sentenced to 88 years in murder of Brandon CookSuperior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg sentenced Christopher Strawn on Wednesday morning to 88 years for murder and two years for assault.
-
Campbell Creek Science Center offers reward for information on stolen mammoth tuskIn March, someone stole a 10,000-year-old mammoth tusk from the Center. Bureau of Land Management, which owns the Center, announced Tuesday that it’s offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the recovery of the missing 100-pound tusk.
-
Alaska senators veer apart on family separationsThe separation of families detained at the southern border is dividing Republicans as they try to keep the scenes of despair from becoming a GOP public relations disaster. Alaska’s two senators have staked out distant positions, at least for the short term.
-
Accused in 2016 murders, Palmer man faces possible death sentenceThe U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage said it’s only the third time in the past 25 to 30 years that a formal intent to pursue the death penalty has been filed in an Alaska case.