Sport anglers can catch, keep kings in Juneau hatchery terminal areas

You can catch kings again. At least in the terminal hatchery areas around Juneau.
Returning king salmon exceed the number required for hatchery brood stock. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Friday liberalized king salmon catch limits for sport fishermen.
Enough king salmon have also made it back to the Taku River to meet escapement goals.
“June 15th is kind of the magical date when close to 85 to 90 percent of the Taku king salmon are in river by now,” said Daniel Teske, ADF&G area management biologist.
Teske said the daily bag and possession limit is two king salmon of any size. That’s only in terminal areas of Lena Cove, Auke Bay, Fritz Cove, and the northern half of Gastineau Channel down to the bridge. The new limit will be in effect through the end of August.
