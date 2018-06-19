Reporter returns to Utqiaġvik, finds 24/7 sun and pronunciation variations

Ravenna Koenig of Alaska’s Energy Desk has traveled to Utqiaġvik three times so far this year to report on events and issues on the North Slope.

She shares her impressions of flying into town over miles and miles of expansive white tundra and watching birds, people, and kids out and about in the sun until late at night.

She also talks about reporting on the fairly contentious vote to change the name of Barrow to Utqiaġvik, and how that has developed in daily conversation and signage around town over the last year.

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2018/06/14Utqiagvik.mp3 Listen to Ravenna Koenig talk about her trips to Utqiaġvik trips and hear the variations in residents’ pronunciation:

Arctic Field School students taking measurements on Elson lagoon as part of field school. Some of their time was spent getting instruction from professors, and some was spent working on answering research questions they formulated out in the field. (Photo by Ravenna Koeniq/Alaska’s Energy Desk/KTOO) City Hall was one of a few places where Utqiaġvik has been incorporated into the official insignia. (Photo by Ravenna Koeniq/Alaska’s Energy Desk/KTOO) Milepost by the Will Rogers and Wiley Post memorial. One of many visible ways that “Barrow” still has a presence in Utqiaġvik. (Photo by Ravenna Koeniq/Alaska’s Energy Desk/KTOO) Looking north out onto the sea ice from close to shore. (Photo by Ravenna Koeniq/Alaska’s Energy Desk/KTOO) The Presbyterian Church had Utqiaġvik in its name before the vote, but the side of the building still has the location as Barrow, Alaska. (Photo by Ravenna Koeniq/Alaska’s Energy Desk/KTOO)