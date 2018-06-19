Reporter returns to Utqiaġvik, finds 24/7 sun and pronunciation variations

Ravenna Koenig of Alaska’s Energy Desk has traveled to Utqiaġvik three times so far this year to report on events and issues on the North Slope.
She shares her impressions of flying into town over miles and miles of expansive white tundra and watching birds, people, and kids out and about in the sun until late at night.
She also talks about reporting on the fairly contentious vote to change the name of Barrow to Utqiaġvik, and how that has developed in daily conversation and signage around town over the last year.
