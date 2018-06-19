Newscast – Tuesday, June 19, 2018

By June 19, 2018Newscasts

Stories include an upcoming rebate for AEL&P customers, judge rules CBJ was right to demolish a downtown apartment building, management of Centennial Hall will be handed over to the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, Joel Bolger selected as new chief justice of Alaska Supreme Court, and a federal agency is looking for a stolen mammoth tusk.

0

Recent headlines

X