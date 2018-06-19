A Juneau Afternoon 6-20-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
We’ll hear about Field Day from the Juneau Amateur Radio Club;
Juneau Lyric Opera will tell us about their Midsummer Festival Broadway Splash;
Get the details about tonight’s Juneau Reentry Coalition community discussion;
And Douglas Community Methodist Church will highlight their Fourth of July Dinner;
Recent headlines
Reporter returns to Utqiaġvik, finds 24/7 sun and pronunciation variationsRavenna Koeniq of Alaska's Energy Desk shares her impressions of spending time in the North Slope community, and what has happened since residents changed the name from Barrow to Utqiaġvik over a year ago.
Sport anglers can catch, keep kings in Juneau hatchery terminal areasDaily bag and possession limit is two king salmon of any size only in the hatchery terminal areas of Lena Cove, Auke Bay, Fritz Cove, and the northern half of Gastineau Channel down to the bridge.
After a difficult year, scandal-plagued Iditarod seeks ‘new blood’Changes are coming to the Iditarod’s board of directors. According to a press release, the board of the Iditarod Trail Committee approved expanding its numbers from nine to 12 earlier this month. And several directors may step down.
EPA, Corps agree to new wetland mitigation guidelinesThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers have beefed up their guidelines for wetlands mitigation in Alaska, elaborating on ways a developer can compensate for disturbing bogs, ponds and streams.