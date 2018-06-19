A Juneau Afternoon 6-20-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

We’ll hear about Field Day from the Juneau Amateur Radio Club;

Juneau Lyric Opera will tell us about their Midsummer Festival Broadway Splash;

Get the details about tonight’s Juneau Reentry Coalition community discussion;

And Douglas Community Methodist Church will highlight their Fourth of July Dinner;

