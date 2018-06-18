‘Shooter! Get out!’ Tumwater shooting spree leaves 2 injured, suspected shooter dead

A shooting spree in Tumwater ended in a sun-drenched Walmart parking lot when a civilian shot the suspected gunman to death, police said Sunday evening.

At least two people were wounded: a teenage girl with a minor injuries and a man who was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is in critical condition.

Tumwater police spokeswoman Laura Wohl said officers first responded to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically. Then came reports of shots fired near Tumwater High School, where the girl was wounded. She said the gunman carjacked a vehicle and drove to the Walmart.

The gunman reportedly fired multiple shots both inside and outside the store, sending shoppers fleeing.

Megan Chadwick from Eugene, Oregon, was with her husband and four children.

“We were at the checkout and there is a flood of people running shouting, ‘Shooter! Get out, get out!'” she said.

The gunman then attempted to carjack a vehicle and shot the driver.

Wohl said at least two armed civilians followed the suspect out of the store and confronted him.

Brian Adams of Olympia said he was picking up pool supplies when he heard the shots and people started running.

He said the civilian with a gun confronted the gunman as he came toward the civilian’s family.

“He is a true hero because there would have been more victims,” Adams said. “This guy was just shooting randomly in the parking lot.