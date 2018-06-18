Photos: GLITZ performers light up Centennial Hall for annual drag show

Drag kings and queens took main stage this weekend in all their glitter and glamour for the fourth annual GLITZ Drag Show.

Performances took place Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Hall celebrating Juneau Pride. Proceeds from both shows went directly to the Southeast Alaska Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning Alliance, or SEAGLA.

The shows featured national and local kings and queens dancing and singing along to familiar hits. Audience members cheered and held out dollar bills to show appreciation for their favorite performers.

Co-chair of the Juneau Pride committee James Hoagland organized the event. Hoagland performs as Gigi Monroe and hosts local shows throughout the year.

On “Juneau Afternoon” Friday, Hoagland said Juneau’s drag community has been growing.

“And because we have so many kings and queens now, we had to split up the show,” he said.

Saturday night’s show was sold out. Both shows were hosted by Delighted Tobehere, known for appearing on “America’s Got Talent.” This was Tobehere’s second year hosting.

“The queens and kings that are being developed in this community, it’s breathtaking,” Tobehere said Friday on Juneau Afternoon.

Delighted Tobehere hosted this year’s GLITZ Drag Show, pictured here performing at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Drag king Spikey van Dykey performs at GLITZ at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Drag kings Will Duja, Stevie Smalls and Tyquan perform at GLITZ at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Raven Montgomery Monroe performs at GLITZ at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Jasmine Masters performs at GLITZ at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. She appeared in season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Aura Borealis performs at GLITZ at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Will Duja performs at GLITZ at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Aquarius Valentine performs at GLITZ at Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)