Newscast – Monday, June 18, 2018

Stories include a fire at Senator Dennis Egan’s home Friday evening, Perseverance Theatre furloughing employees because of outstanding debt, and the Juneau Community Charter School moving into Juneau-Douglas High School.
AEL&P to share the wealth from corporate tax cutElectricity rates in Juneau are coming down by 6.73 percent. That's because of a tax windfall realized by Alaska Electric Light & Power whose rates are regulated by the state.
Murkowski, Young respond to Chinese tariff on American seafood importsAlaska’s economy could suffer as a result of China’s 25 percent tariff on American seafood imports and that worries U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. In a written statement, Murkowski urges President Donald Trump to reach a trade policy with China that protects the export market.
Alaska theater company places employees on furloughA regional theater company in Alaska has furloughed its employees after officials say it faced several years of financial problems.
Competitors chop, climb and muck their way through annual Gold Rush DaysJuneau residents gathered at Savikko Park this weekend to celebrate the region’s mining and logging industries once again.